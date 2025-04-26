3-day protest against price hikes, announces Oppn leader Ashoka

Bengaluru: Opposition Leader R Ashoka announced that the BJP will stage protests in Bengaluru against the price hikes imposed by the Congress government. Speaking to reporters at the BJP office in Malleshwaram, he said protests will be held for three days starting April 28 in front of all zonal commissioners’ offices. The protests will address increases in milk, electricity, property tax, and parking fees. He accused the Congress of imposing heavy taxes on Bengaluru residents and said pamphlets will be distributed door-to-door. He also criticized the government for postponing BBMP elections and said protests will cover this issue as well.

Regarding the suspension of MLAs, Ashoka said discussions were held with the Speaker. He argued that suspensions should be limited to a specific session and withholding allowances outside of that is unconstitutional.

He stated that a legal battle will be fought against the Greater Bengaluru Bill. He remarked that if the Governor signs it, Congress claims it favors them, but if he doesn’t, they criticize it as a BJP move.

On the KAS exam issue, Ashoka noted that the High Court has given its verdict. He recalled that during the assembly session, he raised the issue, and the CM promised to consider a re-examination with an open mind after the verdict. Ashoka said they will monitor the government’s decision and continue protests if necessary.

Criticizing Congress leaders for questioning the country’s soldiers, Ashoka asked who they trust if not the armed forces. He stressed that the nation must unitedly condemn terrorist attacks. Terrorists targeted and killed people identifying them as Hindus, he said, adding that it’s wrong to criticize soldiers or dismiss espionage concerns. He questioned who failed when the Rameshwaram Cafe bomb blast occurred, when a cooker bomb exploded, and when ministers faced honeytrap attempts. He urged Congress not to speak on matters concerning the nation’s soldiers.

Ashoka emphasized that sleeper cells within the country must be neutralized before targeting Pakistan. He alleged that these cells receive support, bail, and legal aid, and quoted PM Narendra Modi as saying such elements will not be spared.