5 th World Coffee Conference witnessed 2609 delegates from 80 countries

Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday Coffee board CEO Dr K J Jagadish said that the four-day conference witnessed deliberations over some interesting topics like on the livelihood of farmers, need for shift from linear to circular economy, the success of the future of the coffee industry, mitigation strategies for crop losses, coffee culture in India among the youth, improving efficiency and productivity of farmers with data & technology, business opportunities for coffee start-ups and so on.

Bengaluru, 28th September 2023: The 5th World Coffee Conference (WCC) 2023, organized by the International Coffee Organization (ICO) in collaboration with the Coffee Board of India, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India; Government of Karnataka, and the Coffee Industry, concluded today at Bangalore Palace in Bengaluru on a high note. The conference included 45 knowledge sessions, with 127 speakers, of which 80 were international experts and 47 were Indian. The 5th World Coffee Conference and Expo came to an end with a participation from 80 countries, including 2609 delegates, 323 International delegates, 253 exhibitors, 13,947 business visitors and 347 B2B meetings.

He said India's growing reputation in the coffee industry, known for its sustainable and high-quality production, is gaining global recognition. The World Coffee Conference has played a vital role in highlighting India's commitment to quality and sustainability. This is opening up business opportunities and fostering innovations in the coffee industry. The conference attracted interest from industrialists, tech enthusiasts, and innovators, driving the growth of India's coffee culture, especially in cities like Delhi, Chandigarh, and Kolkata. The Coffee shops have also transformed into creative hubs, and we offer support to aspiring entrepreneurs despite the challenges they may encounter. We promote sound agricultural practices and raise global awareness to improve coffee production."

WCC 2023 hosted competitions and championships during the 4-day event the most coveted of which is the National Barista Championship. Hrishikesh Mohite from Café’ De Meet won the National Barista Championship 2024 at the WCC 2023. . The Women’s Star Brewer Skills Championship is awarded to Priti Pradhan. . Mohammad Afsar was awarded as the champion who will now participate in the International Latte Art Championship in Taiwan.