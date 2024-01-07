500 bikers of India set to undertake 15th anniversary ride

Bengaluru: Classics are hitting the road again, and this Sunday, Hotel Airlines is the place to be at 10 am. The Bikers of India club is celebrating its 15th anniversary, bringing together over 500 passionate members with a special focus on the iconic Rajdoot-Yamaha 350 RD (Racing Dynamics).

This annual event showcases the devotion of over 200 RD 350 owners, who have painstakingly maintained these legendary bikes from the 1984-89 era. The result? Over 50 of these roaring machines, gleam as if fresh out of the showroom, ready to dazzle the biking community of Bengaluru.

Vishal Agarwal, the event’s promoter, expressed excitement, “This year, we’re not just limited to RD 350s. Expect a spectacular display of 100-plus bikes, ranging from classic to modern, all meticulously preserved by their proud owners. It’s a celebration of passion, dedication, and the thrill of the ride.”

Securing spares for these classics isn’t a walk in the park, as riders share, “We source parts from the USA, where this legendary model is still revered. Despite the costs, the passion makes every penny worthwhile.”

Worried about traffic disruptions? Vishal reassures, “We’re arriving and departing individually, causing no inconvenience. Thanks to the hotel Airlines authorities for graciously hosting us for two hours. To add a touch of tradition, we’ll be donning traditional attire, enhancing the overall experience.” Vishal told.

Venkatadri of the bikers community will be seen with his classic Triumph 5T 500 in action even at the age of 60. The group also has Ashok Aggarwal a senior biker and one of the first RD 350 owners in Bengaluru, proudly at the helm of the Beneras Sweet House on Avenue Road.

At 63, But this time he is not riding as he is out on business. Don’t miss this rare spectacle of passion, power, and heritage at Lal Bagh this Sunday. Let’s celebrate 15 years of the Bikers of

India club with a symphony of classic engines and the camaraderie of riders who live for the thrill of the open road.