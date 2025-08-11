7 arrested in Mangaluru drug peddling crackdown

Mangaluru: In a coordinated city-wide operation, Mangaluru police have arrested seven individuals on charges of selling ganja to college students, youth, and the general public. The crackdown, based on credible intelligence, was conducted under multiple police station jurisdictions, Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H said.

In Khandathpalli, Abdul Samad alias Chammu was apprehended with 40 grams of ganja and booked under the NDPS Act at Mangaluru North Police Station. At Kolnadu Lingappayyanakadu, police arrested Dharmalinga with 1.09 kg of ganja, allegedly meant for students and daily wage workers.

In Bajpe, two men from Bihar — Dolat Kumar Sharma and Mohammad Khushalam — were caught in Maravoor with 1.189 kg of ganja and 219 grams of bhang. In Padil, Karthik and Mohit were detained with eight grams of ganja.In a separate incident, engineering student Pranav K V from Malappuram, Kerala, was arrested in Mangaluru East with 1.1 kg of ganja.

All seven accused have been remanded to judicial custody. Police said several buyers linked to the peddlers have already been identified, and special teams are working to trace and apprehend them to dismantle the supply network.The Commissioner urged the public to report any drug-related activity immediately, stressing that community cooperation is vital to tackling the city’s narcotics problem.