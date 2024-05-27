  • Menu
7 lakh women diagnosed with cancer each year in India

India sees 7 lakh new women patients of cancer each year, with more than one fourth of all cases involving breast cancer (28.8%), followed by cancer of cervix (10.6%), ovary (6.2%), uterus (3.7%) and lung (3.7%).

Bengaluru: India sees 7 lakh new women patients of cancer each year, with more than one fourth of all cases involving breast cancer (28.8%), followed by cancer of cervix (10.6%), ovary (6.2%), uterus (3.7%) and lung (3.7%). Said Dr. Radheshyam Naik, Consultant Medical Oncologist and Hematologist & Bone Marrow Transplant Physician, Sammprada Hospital.

Addressing the gathering at an awareness programme ahead of international day of action for womens health he said “India contributes about around 1.23 lakh cervical cancer and 1.44 lakh breast cancer cases

every year. It accounts for nearly one-third of all global cervical cancer deaths. In recent years, breast cancer has surpassed cervical cancer in-terms of incidence and cause of death in the country.” he added.

