  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Robotic surgery removes complex tumour in newly-wed at Delhi hospital

Robotic surgery removes complex tumour in newly-wed at Delhi hospital
x
Highlights

Using cutting-edge robotic technology, doctors at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital have removed a complex tumour located between the bladder and the uterus of a young woman.

New Delhi: Using cutting-edge robotic technology, doctors at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital have removed a complex tumour located between the bladder and the uterus of a young woman.

The 6x5x4 cm tumour in the pocket between her bladder and uterus was discovered during a routine ultrasound.

The Department of Urology and Robotic Surgery of the hospital determined that the tumour's exact nature could not be confirmed through imaging or biopsy due to its difficult location.

“The challenges in this surgery were immense. We had to remove the tumour without affecting the uterus, bladder, or ureter -- all while avoiding a large incision that could complicate the patient's future pregnancy plans,” said Vipin Tyagi, the lead surgeon.

Tyagi and his team hence opted for a robotic-assisted surgery. The advanced robotic system allowed for unparalleled precision, flexibility, and control throughout the delicate operation.

“The robotic technology was essential in accessing this difficult pocket between the organs and removing the tumor without any collateral damage," the surgeon said.

Following the successful surgery, the newly-wed patient was discharged from the hospital just two days later – with her fertility preserved, said the hospital.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X