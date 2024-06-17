  • Menu
Teen social media influencer dies after suicide bid in Kerala, cyberbullying suspected

Thiruvananthapuram: A popular social media influencer in Kerala who attempted suicide last week died on Sunday night with her family members alleging on Monday that she took her life after becoming a victim of cyberbullying.

The deceased was a 12th standard student at a premier girls’ school under the Kerala government in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

The police have launched a probe after registering a case of unnatural death.

According to sources, the girl reportedly became a victim of cyberbullying after she and her male friend split.

Unable to face the online onslaught, she attempted suicide last Monday at her home. She was rushed to a hospital where she breathed her last on Sunday night.

