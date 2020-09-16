7,576 new Covid cases in state, 97 deaths

Bengaluru: Karnataka on Tuesday reported 7,576 new cases of COVID-19 and 97 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 4,75,265 and the death toll to 7,481, the health department said. The day also saw 7,406 patients getting discharged after recovery. Of the fresh cases reported today, 3,084 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

As of September 15 evening, cumulatively 4,75,265 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 7,481 deaths and 3,69,229 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin. It said of 98,536 active cases, 97,742 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 794 are in ICU.

According to the bulletin, 41 out of total 97 deaths reported today are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Mysuru (12), Dakshina Kannada and Tumakuru (5), Belagavi, Bengaluru Rural,Chikkamgaluru, Haveri, Kalaburagi and Raichur (3), Chamarajanagra, Gadag, Kolar, Koppal, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura and Yadgir (2), and Bidar and Davangere (1). Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 3,084, Shivamogga 368, Dakshina Kannada 316, Mysuru 312, Hassan 291, Chikkamagaluru 262, Belagavi 249, Tumakuru 223, Mandya 200, followed by others. Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 1,76,712 infections, followed by Ballari 27,131 and Mysuru 26,740.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru urban tops the list with total 1,34,516 discharges, followed by Ballari 22,002 and Mysuru 19,579. A total of 39,15,302 samples were tested so far, of which 68,365 were tested on Tuesday alone. Among the samples tested today, 37,168 were rapid antigen tests.