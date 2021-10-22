93- year-old man undergoes high-risk tumour resection

Bengaluru: Fortis doctors gave a 93-year-old man with a tumour located in the complex area of the brain, a high-risk tumour resection surgery.



The patient had developed Covid-19 and pneumonia in October last year. Post that, the patient began to show some signs of neurological issues. He witnessed an episode of focal seizure along with the involuntary movement of the left upper limb and was brought to Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road.

The patient consulted Dr Satish Satyanarayana, Additional Director, Fortis Hospital, and after several tests diagnosed with a brain tumour in the Eloquent motor cortex area.

"Neuro-surgical procedures in geriatric patients are considered riskier compared to young patients, but in certain cases, complete tumour resection is highly recommended to reduce symptoms and to increase the efficacy of adjuvant treatment and to obtain accurate pathological diagnosis & grading," said Dr Satish Satyanarayana.

But the age of the patient posed a big challenge to doctors and required extremely skilled doctors and the availability of advanced technology.

Led by Dr Satish Satyanarayana, the surgery was conducted and the patient was discharged within just 4 days. The patient responded well and made a quick recovery.

Initially, the relatives were concerned about the risks involved with the surgery and had to undergo counselling but they were extremely happy with the success of the surgery.