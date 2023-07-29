A record 50 rallyists from Karnataka participating in FMSCI rally

Bengaluru : The much-anticipated Round 3 of the FMSCI (fedaration of motor sports clubs of India) Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) Rally of Coimbatore kicks off today, promising an exhilarating display of skill and speed as 76 cars take on the challenging course. This edition of the championship has garnered significant attention as it marks a record-breaking number of competitors in the National Championship.



The event spans two days, with races scheduled on Saturday and Sunday, drawing motorsports enthusiasts from all over the country. This year, the Rally of Coimbatore boasts more than 50 drivers and co-drivers (navigators) from Karnataka, along with seasoned participants like the 7-time National Champion, Gaurav Gill from Delhi, and other experienced INRC champions such as Karna Kadur, Ashwin Naik, Nikhil Pai, P.V. Srinivas Murthy, Dean Mascarenes, and Gagan K.

The competition will unfold across various categories, providing spectators with a diverse and action-packed experience. With four more rounds to go, the racing enthusiasts can look forward to thrilling events in Hyderabad, Bangalore, and an undecided location for the sixth round.

A remarkable aspect of this year's Rally of Coimbatore is the commendable support extended to the drivers by the Vemsi Merla (VM) Sports Foundation Rally. The foundation has stepped forward to assist 37 teams, contributing to almost 50% of this round's grid, elevating the stature of Indian motorsports. The backing from VM Foundation has been a game-changer for many aspiring rallyists, enabling them to focus on their driving prowess without financial concerns.

Among the notable teams competing in the championship are Amyfield Rallying, Arc Motor Sports, and Chettinad Sporting. Alongside them, accomplished drivers like former INRC champion Chetan Sivaram, Prince (Maninder Singh), and Aiman Ahmed will add to the thrill of the rally.

The VM Sports Foundation, led by Rada Vemsi Merla, who herself was the 2019 Indian National Rally Championship winner, has been a strong advocate for supporting talented rallyists in India. Having sponsored numerous FMSCI programs in the past, the foundation aims to provide a platform for promising drivers to pursue their dreams without financial constraints.

Prithviraj, the secretary of Coimbatore Auto Sports Club, expressed his gratitude for the significant support received from the Vemsi Foundation. He highlighted how the assistance has been crucial in ensuring that all drivers can participate without financial hindrances, avoiding withdrawals that have occurred in previous years.

With such a strong field of competitors and generous support from the Vemsi Merla Sports Foundation, the Rally of Coimbatore is expected to be a fiercely competitive and thrilling event. Spectators and fans are eager to witness the impressive skills of these drivers as they navigate the challenging course and vie for victory in this prestigious championship.

As the engines roar and the adrenaline surges, the Rally of Coimbatore promises to be a memorable experience for all motorsports enthusiasts.