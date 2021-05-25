A Teenager Forced To Undergo For Covid-19 Test In Bengaluru

On Monday, contract workers at Bengaluru's Bruhat Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) allegedly thrashed a teen and forced him to do a Covid-19 test.

On Monday morning, the incident took place near the Dharmaraya Swamy Temple ward in the Chickpet constituency in the city's South Zone. Two officials were allegedly seen punching and pulling a teenaged boy towards the temporary sample collection stand set up in front of the temple in the footage. When the youngster attempted to flee, he was beaten up and shoved beneath the table to provide samples.

WATCH: #Bengaluru Civic Body BBMP contract staff allegedly thrash a teenager and force them to undergo a COVID test. The Incident took place in Dharmaraya Swamy Temple ward in the Chickpet constituency of South Zone.

The local authority was obliged to close the testing centre after these videos went viral on social media and received criticism from all sides.

We regret the incident at Nagarathpet testing booth. There is no question of forceful testing.

We condemn any physical altercation that has happened. Enquiry would be conducted to find out what led to this, who is responsible, and also to prevent any such recurrence. — Gaurav Gupta,IAS (@BBMPCOMM) May 24, 2021

A suo moto complaint was launched by the Bengaluru Central Division Police investigating the incident, and a FIR was lodged against a BBMP booth level officer.

While explaining the incident,DCP (Central) M N Anucheth said that BBMP officials from Dasappa BBMP Hospital conducted Covid testing near Nagratpet, and a person named Kishan misunderstood it for vaccination and registered himself. He realised the situation when the OTP he received was for Covid-19 testing, not vaccination, and he declined to take the test. Then the officer forced him to take the test at that point. He also added that a FIR has been filed against the BBMP official under sections 341, 323, and 504 of the Indian Penal Code.