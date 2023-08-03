Live
- BDL hands over the first 'RF Seeker of Akash-NG Missile' to DRDO
- G20 nations unite for 'Health Equity: Launch of the Affordable and Accessible Healthcare Initiative'
- Pawan Kalyan's third leg of Varahi Yatra to begin from Visakhapatnam
- Basavaraj Bommai lashes out at minister Ramalinga Reddy
- Checkout the 20-kg lehenga which Aishwarya Khare wore a for a wedding sequence
- AAP's massive protest against the misappropriation of Rs 11,000 crores of Schedule Castes
- Odisha anticipates medium flood in Mahanadi system
- Alia Bhatt approaching with a strong line-up after ‘Rocky Aur Rani..’
- Adani Enterprises Q1 PAT grows 44 pc to Rs 677 crore
- Gear up to enjoy a foot-tapping number with Raftaar's Illuminaughty
Just In
BDL hands over the first 'RF Seeker of Akash-NG Missile' to DRDO
G20 nations unite for 'Health Equity: Launch of the Affordable and Accessible Healthcare Initiative'
Pawan Kalyan's third leg of Varahi Yatra to begin from Visakhapatnam
Basavaraj Bommai lashes out at minister Ramalinga Reddy
Checkout the 20-kg lehenga which Aishwarya Khare wore a for a wedding sequence
AAP's massive protest against the misappropriation of Rs 11,000 crores of Schedule Castes
AAP's massive protest against the misappropriation of Rs 11,000 crores of Schedule Castes
BENGALURU: "Siddaramaiah's congress government wants to prove that it is against the Dalit community within 2 months of coming into power. Rs 11,130...
BENGALURU: "Siddaramaiah's congress government wants to prove that it is against the Dalit community within 2 months of coming into power. Rs 11,130 crores of SC ST/ TPS programs which is for the development and welfare of the Dalit community is being utilised to fulfil the guarantees and this is an injustice to the Dalit community," said Aam Admi Party's state SC and ST state president Purushottam at the press conference on Thursday.
Unfortunately, this injustice is happening to the Dalit community who have elected the congress government to power against the BJP who had also misused the funds belonging to Dalit Community. The Chief Minister who has presented 14 budgets, earned appreciation for allocating Rs 4079 crores of additional sources for this program. Now the Dalit community is reprimanding them. We will not tolerate any injustice happening to the Dalit community. We will take the path of protest, Purushottam warned the government.
AAP Vice President, Suresh Rathod said, "Say one thing and do something else this is the motto of the Congress government. We will conduct a state-wide protest against this. We are going to fight against the Dalit policy of the government by holding a massive protest in the city's Freedom Park on August 5th, Saturday. Many Dalit organizations have supported us for this protest," he said.