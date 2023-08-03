AAP's massive protest against the misappropriation of Rs 11,000 crores of Schedule Castes

BENGALURU: "Siddaramaiah's congress government wants to prove that it is against the Dalit community within 2 months of coming into power. Rs 11,130 crores of SC ST/ TPS programs which is for the development and welfare of the Dalit community is being utilised to fulfil the guarantees and this is an injustice to the Dalit community," said Aam Admi Party's state SC and ST state president Purushottam at the press conference on Thursday.

Unfortunately, this injustice is happening to the Dalit community who have elected the congress government to power against the BJP who had also misused the funds belonging to Dalit Community. The Chief Minister who has presented 14 budgets, earned appreciation for allocating Rs 4079 crores of additional sources for this program. Now the Dalit community is reprimanding them. We will not tolerate any injustice happening to the Dalit community. We will take the path of protest, Purushottam warned the government.

AAP Vice President, Suresh Rathod said, "Say one thing and do something else this is the motto of the Congress government. We will conduct a state-wide protest against this. We are going to fight against the Dalit policy of the government by holding a massive protest in the city's Freedom Park on August 5th, Saturday. Many Dalit organizations have supported us for this protest," he said.