  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Karnataka > Bengaluru

ABB India Deploys Electric Vehicles for Logistics in Bengaluru to Curb Carbon Emissions

ABB India Deploys Electric Vehicles for Logistics in Bengaluru to Curb Carbon Emissions
x
Highlights

In a move aligned with its global Net Zero ambitions, ABB India has begun integrating electric vehicles (EVs) into its intra-city logistics operations, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote sustainable transport practices.

Bengaluru: In a move aligned with its global Net Zero ambitions, ABB India has begun integrating electric vehicles (EVs) into its intra-city logistics operations, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote sustainable transport practices.

The initiative, launched at ABB's Smart Power factory in Nelamangala and its distribution centre in Hanchipura, involves the use of EVs for transporting finished goods and raw materials, as well as for last-mile deliveries within Bengaluru. Senior company officials, including Kiran Dutt (Electrification Commercial Lead), Saju SR (Market Unit Manager), and Sergio Silvestri (Hub Manager, Electrification Smart Power), were present at the flag-off ceremony.

A parallel development in Peenya saw the deployment of ABB India's first electric truck dedicated to internal logistics. The vehicle was inaugurated by Tuomo Hoysniemi, President of ABB Drive Products, alongside Local Division Manager AR Madhusudan.

The adoption of EVs is expected to contribute significantly to reducing Scope-3 emissions—indirect emissions that occur in a company’s value chain—and reflects ABB's broader commitment to building a low-carbon future. “This step underscores our continued leadership in integrating sustainability into core industrial operations,” a company spokesperson said.

ABB India’s latest move comes amid growing emphasis across industries on decarbonising supply chains and aligns with international climate goals.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick