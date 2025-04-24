Live
- India achieves breakthrough in gene therapy for haemophilia: Minister
- 'Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri' actress Eshaa Pathak on life behind the camera: Not as easy as it looks
- If villages are strong, India will develop faster: PM Modi on launching Rs 13,480-crore projects in Bihar
- Zomato denies reports about food delivery CEO Rakesh Ranjan's resignation
- Terrorism embedded in Pakistan's DNA, will end with its disintegration: K'taka BJP
- Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru Lead I&L Leasing in Q1 2025
- WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Brings Advanced Chat Privacy for Safer Group Conversations
- Adani Energy Solutions posts 103 pc PAT growth at Rs 2,427 cr in FY25, ends Q4 on record high
- India’s ethanol drive boosts farmers' income, saves Rs 1.26 lakh cr in forex: Hardeep Puri
- Alcaraz pulls out of Madrid Open due to injury
ABB India Deploys Electric Vehicles for Logistics in Bengaluru to Curb Carbon Emissions
In a move aligned with its global Net Zero ambitions, ABB India has begun integrating electric vehicles (EVs) into its intra-city logistics operations, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote sustainable transport practices.
Bengaluru: In a move aligned with its global Net Zero ambitions, ABB India has begun integrating electric vehicles (EVs) into its intra-city logistics operations, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote sustainable transport practices.
The initiative, launched at ABB's Smart Power factory in Nelamangala and its distribution centre in Hanchipura, involves the use of EVs for transporting finished goods and raw materials, as well as for last-mile deliveries within Bengaluru. Senior company officials, including Kiran Dutt (Electrification Commercial Lead), Saju SR (Market Unit Manager), and Sergio Silvestri (Hub Manager, Electrification Smart Power), were present at the flag-off ceremony.
A parallel development in Peenya saw the deployment of ABB India's first electric truck dedicated to internal logistics. The vehicle was inaugurated by Tuomo Hoysniemi, President of ABB Drive Products, alongside Local Division Manager AR Madhusudan.
The adoption of EVs is expected to contribute significantly to reducing Scope-3 emissions—indirect emissions that occur in a company’s value chain—and reflects ABB's broader commitment to building a low-carbon future. “This step underscores our continued leadership in integrating sustainability into core industrial operations,” a company spokesperson said.
ABB India’s latest move comes amid growing emphasis across industries on decarbonising supply chains and aligns with international climate goals.