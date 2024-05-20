Achievement of Congress in last one year is 'big zero': Karnataka BJP President

Live
Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra on Monday claimed that the achievement of the Congress during its one-year tenure is a "big zero".
He alleged that more than 692 farmers have committed suicide in the last year and that the government has not initiated any responsible measures to stop farmers' suicides.
Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, he slammed the Congress government, stating that in one year, it had not undertaken a single development project.
“Congress had won a clear majority which raised expectations. However, the Congress is projecting development through advertisements. The common man is left wondering where the development is happening,” he said.
He said that the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are projecting the implementation of guarantees as their party's achievement. However, the actual achievement of this government is taking a hostile stand against the Central government and blaming it for everything.
“Congress in Karnataka is only known for running a murderous government. Irresponsible statements are being given about cases of love jihad and the murders of Hindu activists,” Vijayendra said.
Senior BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka said he is unable to understand whether Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has "thanked" the "murderers" or the people of the state for the completion of one year in office.
"One year of the Congress rule has brought cheers to murderers and left the treasury empty. People are concerned about who will be the next target after Neha Hiremath and Anjali Ambigera?" Ashoka said.