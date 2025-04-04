Action will follow probe, police report: K'taka HM on BJP worker's suicide

Bengaluru: Responding to allegations of a Congress MLA being responsible for the suicide of a BJP party worker in Bengaluru, Karnataka Home Minister, G. Parameshwara, on Friday stated that action would be taken once the police investigation is completed and the report is submitted.

Vinay Somaiah, a 35-year-old BJP worker who was earlier arrested on charges of making comments about Congress MLA A.S. Ponnanna, died by suicide on Friday.

Ponnanna, who also serves as the Legal Advisor to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “I neither instructed anyone to file a complaint against Vinay Somaiah, nor did I ask anyone to initiate legal action.”

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, HM Parameshwara said the matter would be investigated thoroughly, and action would be taken based on the report submitted by the jurisdictional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

He added, “Often, what appears on social media and WhatsApp is not true. These claims will be verified, and if proven factual, action will be taken against those responsible.”

When asked about the role of Ponnanna, HM Parameshwara clarified that an investigation would be launched as soon as an FIR is registered in the case. “Whoever is found guilty will face appropriate legal action,” he assured.

Meanwhile, Ponnanna, speaking to the media, said he had not yet seen the death note. He confirmed that a complaint had indeed been lodged, but that it had happened four months ago.

“I neither instructed anyone to file a complaint against Vinay Somaiah, nor did I ask anyone to initiate legal action,” he said.

Offering condolences, Ponnanna added, “Vinay had sent me a message about an issue related to a temple in Madikeri. Both groups were engaged in attacking each other on social media platforms.”

“Vinay had also sent me a poignant message saying I was unable to get a post about Goddess Cauvery deleted. Can an MLA get messages deleted from all WhatsApp groups?” he asked.

Regarding the FIR, Ponnanna said, “Thennira Maheena got the FIR registered through the court. Is it illegal to do so? It should be handled legally. The incident occurred four months ago. The police did not file the case directly. Moreover, there are several complaints lodged against Thennira Maheena as well.”

Vinay Somaiah’s arrest had been in connection with comments made in a WhatsApp group about MLA Ponnanna.

Following his release on bail, he had reportedly struggled with the humiliation and pressure caused by the incident that allegedly led to his suicide.

Vinay reportedly ended his life at the BJP party office in HBR Layout. According to the police, Vinay had arrived at the office on Thursday night and stayed back. He posted a death note in a WhatsApp group before hanging himself.



