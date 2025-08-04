Actor Mithra revives Kuvempu’s Mantra Mangalya with cultural retreat in Tumakuru

Bengaluru: Kannadafilm actor Mithra has breathed new life into Kuvempu’s revolutionary Mantra Mangalya wedding concept by establishing a cultural resort that reimagines how families celebrate significant life events. Located in Anchehalli, Turuvekere, in Tumakuru district about 150 kilometres from Bengaluru, the newly launched Mantra Mangalya Resort is more than just a venue — it is a tribute to rational living, simplicity, and Kannada heritage.

Originally envisioned by Jnanpith awardee Kuvempu in the 20th century, the Mantra Mangalya concept emerged as a rational and cost-conscious alternative to the traditionally extravagant Indian wedding.

Kuvempu’s son, Poornachandra Tejaswi, was the first to marry under this format, with only close friends and relatives invited, and guests encouraged to visit and bless the couple at their convenience. This idea resonated with many and has continued to grow in relevance over time.

Inspired by this philosophy, actor Mithra felt it was time to expand the idea beyond weddings.

He noted that not just marriages, but numerous ceremonies such as naming events and baby showers have also become expensive and inaccessible for many families.

The new resort addresses this concern by providing a space where any celebration — big or small — can be held with dignity, cultural flair, and financial ease.

Mantra Mangalya Resort, named in honour of Kuvempu’s ideals, blends the charm of tradition with modern amenities.

The property includes spaces for both intimate gatherings and large-scale events. Its centrepiece is a traditional ‘Thotti Mane,’ and it also features an amphitheatre that can seat up to 500 people. Five events can be hosted simultaneously on the premises.

The resort is a deeply cultural experience. Each room is named after a legendary Kannada writer or historical figure and contains a mini library.

Mithra emphasized that while affordability is the goal, quality is never compromised. The team includes the best chefs, designers, and event organisers he has worked with throughout his career, ensuring every event is thoughtfully curated.

Behind the realisation of this idea is Mithra’s longtime friend and businessman S.P. Dayanand, who provided both the land and the financial backing. Together, they hope to create a place where celebrations are rooted in simplicity, cultural pride, and accessibility.

Mithra believes Mantra Mangalya is not just a resort, but a movement — a way to return to values that prioritise meaning over materialism.

As he puts it, “When the intention is good, things always find a way.”

The resort not only offers a dignified way to celebrate life’s milestones but also honours the literary and philosophical legacy of Karnataka’s greatest minds.