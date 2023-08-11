AGRASRI's Rajiv Gandhi National Awards to be held on August 19 in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Academy of Grassroots Studies and Research of India (AGRASRI) is organising the 18th Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Lecture and Rajiv Gandhi National Awards conferment programmes, on 19 August at Gandhi Bhavan Auditorium, Bengaluru, with One-day Seminar on 'Panchayati Raj in India: Are Governments Really Concerned?' to discuss the status and implementation of the provisions after 3 decades journey of the 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act, said Dr. D. Sundar Ram, Founder and Director of AGRASRI.

Dr. Sundar Ram explained that Former Chairman of Karnataka State Legislative Council and former Education and IT Minister of Karnataka, Prof. B.K. Chandrasekhar will deliver the 18th Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Lecture and will receive the Rajiv Gandhi Outstanding Leadership National Award for the Year 2022.

The Karnataka Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation and Tourism, H K Patil will participate in the Programme as the Chief Guest.

To mark the occasion, AGRASRI is being brought out the Special Souvenir in Honour of the Recipients of the Rajiv Gandhi National Awards, said Dr. Sundar Ram, Convener of Jury.

AGRASRI press communique said that the Rajiv Gandhi National Awards Jury meeting was headed by Dr. Subhash C Kashyap, Former Secretary - General of the Lok Sabha and Founder Chairman of AGRASRI has selected and recommended the following persons in 6 categories of the awards:

1. Prof. B K Chandrasekhar, Former Chairman of Karnataka State Legislative Council (Rajiv Gandhi Outstanding Leadership National Award);

2. Prof. Priya Abraham, Former Director, ICMR- National Institute of Virology, Pune (Rajiv Gandhi Mahila Shakti National Award);

3. Prof. M Gopinath Reddy, Senior Research Consultant, Centre for Economic and Social Studies, Hyderabad (Rajiv Gandhi Gram Swaraj National Award);

4. Ullas Thomas, President, Ernakulam District Panchayat, Kerala (Rajiv Gandhi Best District Panchayat National Award);

5. R Sridhar, Chairman, Mannachanallur Panchayat Union Council, Tiruchirapalli District, Tamil Nadu (Rajiv Gandhi Best Taluka Panchayat National Award); and

6. B Srinivas, Sarpanch, Vissakoderu Gram Panchayat, West Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh (Rajiv Gandhi Best Gram Panchayat National Award).