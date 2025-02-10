Air Force, Army Chiefs fly together LCA Tejas flight

Bengaluru: For the first time in the history of the Indian Army, two serving chiefs—Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi—took a sortie in the trainer version of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas fighter jet. The historic flight took place on Sunday at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru, during Aero India 2025.

Following the sortie, General Dwivedi reflected on the experience, stating, "We have been together since our days at the National Defence Academy (NDA). I wish I had met him earlier; I might have reconsidered my choice and opted for the Air Force. As I have said before, had I joined the Air Force, I would have been a fighter pilot."

Expressing his admiration for Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, General Dwivedi added, "From today onwards, the Air Chief Marshal is my guru. He made me perform various maneuvers and other activities in the sky, which was an incredible experience."

The Army Chief also extended his gratitude to the Indian Air Force. "I am truly grateful to the IAF. I must admire the immense challenges that IAF pilots take on—it requires a high degree of synergy from all of us. I am confident that this is a great beginning for Aero India 2025," he said.

The LCA Tejas is an indigenous combat aircraft designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Navy.