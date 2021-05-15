Akshaya Patra launches free meal initiative  

Bengaluru: Akshaya Patra on Saturday started its Covid-19 Relief Feeding Centre at KR Market. The programme was launched by Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Through this centre, Akshaya Patra will serve 1,000 free cooked meals to Covid frontline warriors, industrial labourers and economically disadvantaged people between 12 pm and 3 pm every day.

Over the next few days, the Foundation will start 3-4 similar feeding centres in other parts of the city. Bommai said, "No one should go hungry during the lockdown. All along Akshaya Patra has been a pillar of support, hence requested them to undertake this feeding initiative. As a result, today they are supporting the police staff and vulnerable people with hot, tasty nutritious meal." He further expressed his delight to launch such a noble program and wholeheartedly praised the Foundation's efforts to feed 5,000 policemen every day as part of this initiative.