Amit Shah to visit Karnataka twice in three days

Bengaluru: The recent months have seen the visits of national BJP leaders to the poll bound state of Karnataka. This time, the Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah will be visiting Karnataka twice in three days. In Hubballi, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai confirmed Shah's visit to Karnataka. According to Bommai, Amit Shah will be visiting Karnataka on March 24 and March 26, just a day before and a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on March 25.





During his visit to the state, Amit Shah will be inaugurating two statues in the Vidhana Soudha premises. One statue is that of Kempegowda who is the founder of Bengaluru city and another statue is that of Basaveshwara who was a renowned social reformer of Karnataka. According to sources, Amit Shah will also be visiting Gorta town in Bidar district. Amit Shah's visits have been timed in such a way that they don't coincide with Narendra Modi's visit. On March 25, PM Modi will be inaugurating the most awaited Whitefield metro line and then attend an event in Davanagere.











