An unending wait for a good road

Often the areas which fall outside the ambit of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits cry for lack of infrastructure. It has been a long wait for the residents of Rayasandra that comes under Shantipura panchayat to see a proper tarred road and drainage system.



In a letter to president of Grampanchayat on September 12, Mahaveer Orchids Apartment Owners Association (MAOCA) complained that the road was filled with craters and , garbage was strewn on the road with no proper drainage system. " We have seen multiple accidents near the Slippery and uneven road during the rainy season. We have complained several times to panchayat office, but no actions was taken.

The garbage is scattered across the road. We requested the panchayat to place dustbins but so far nothing happened.

The residents of nearby localities are dumping garbage on the road raising terrible stink. This comes at a time when the city officials are fighting to containt the spread of Covid. There is no proper drainage system due to which water gets blocked on the road whenever it rains," the association said in the letter.

Recently, the residents of Mahaveer Orchids Apartment had complained about the muddy road. The reason: The construction of a new building in violation of the guidelines laiddown by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) by keeping a heap of debris lying on the road.

"We have been complaining about the drainage system and road condition for a long time now. Over the years, we have approached several departments but no action was taken. No one turned up or responded. Basic road is the basic right of every citizen. We arre paying property taxes to panchayat," rued Anindya Das, a resident.

"We have even pooled some funds to get the road repaired. We have created a human chain to highlight the road condition last year. We cannot simply get the road repaired unless the drainage system falls in place. The condition of the road is pathetic due to the ongoing construction work. Two wheelers ride s during monsoon. Sometimes, it doesn't feel like we are living in India's Silicon Valley. We feel as though we are living in some remote village. We request the panchayat to get the road road. We also request the officials to do something about the drainage system," he said.