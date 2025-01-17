Live
Ancient Shivalinga Inscription Unearthed
Found in Aland During Excavation
Kalaburagi: A remarkable stone inscription featuring a Shivalinga carving was uncovered during excavation work for a water tank in Aland town, drawing immediate attention from local residents.
The discovery occurred in the garden of the Aland town municipal council, situated in Mahadevi Nagar's Revannasiddeshwara Colony. Workers using an excavator stumbled upon the stone artefact, locally known as a Masti Kallu. The intricately carved Shivalinga quickly became a focal point for the community, prompting locals to gather and offer pooja at the site.
News of the find spread rapidly, leading the area’s tahsildar to visit the scene. The official ensured the preservation of the artefact, stating it would be handed over to the archaeology department for further study and safekeeping.
The serendipitous discovery has sparked curiosity among residents and historians alike, raising hopes of uncovering more about the region’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage.