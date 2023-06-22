Anna Bhagya Scheme Faces Potential Delay Yediyurappa Threatens to Protest

Bengaluru: In a recent announcement, Karnataka's Food and Civil Supplies Minister, KH Muniyappa, expressed concerns about the implementation timeline of the state's flagship freebie program, the 'Anna Bhagya' scheme. According to the minister, the scheme may not be launched on July 1 as anticipated due to a delay in rice procurement. However, Muniyappa assured the public that the distribution of rice would commence before August 1.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday, Minister Muniyappa said that there has been a delay and the government hasn’t received rice yet. He also said that implementation of the scheme might not be possible on July 1.

"I sought an appointment with Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Delhi to discuss the matter and request rice supply for the state. Unfortunately, my request was not granted. Union Minister of State Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti also cancelled our scheduled meeting, citing her unavailability. This apparent lack of support from the Centre raises concerns about political motives and hampers the success of our welfare scheme," Muniyappa said in disappointment.

To mitigate the shortage of rice, Minister Muniyappa revealed that alternative measures were being pursued. "Following the refusal from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to provide us with rice, we have been engaging with organizations such as NAFED and NCCF to explore alternative procurement options. Fortunately, Chhattisgarh and Punjab have extended their support. However, we are evaluating the transportation costs associated with these offers before making a final decision on procurement. We expect to reach a conclusion by the end of this week," he added.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, speaking in Davanagere, criticized the Congress party's handling of the situation and called for accountability. "The Congress party's attempt to shift blame to the Centre for their failure in implementing promised schemes is unnecessary. I urge Siddaramaiah to fulfill all five schemes before the session, or we will be compelled to stage protests both inside and outside the house. If the Congress cannot deliver on their promises, they should relinquish power," Yediyurappa asserted.

As the 'Anna Bhagya' scheme faces potential delays, the Karnataka government is desperately trying to expedite the rice procurement process. (eom)