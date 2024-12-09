Anubhava Mantapa mural at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha

Belagavi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled a monumental oil painting of the renowned "Anubhava Mantapa," hailed as the world’s first Parliament established by Basavanna, at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha.

The artwork, displayed prominently in the Central Hall of the Suvarna Soudha, was unveiled in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader, Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, and ministers H.K. Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, and Laxmi Hebbalkar, among others.

This extraordinary painting, measuring 20 feet in length and 10 feet in height, was created on canvas using oil-based media. The masterpiece is the result of collaboration among several accomplished artists, including Satish Rao from Bengaluru Chitrakala Parishath, Srikant Hegde Siddapur from Shivamogga, Ashok U. Jagalur from Sheshadripuram Ken School of Arts, Roopa M.R. from Raja Ravi Varma Art School, and Mahesh Ningappa from Bailhongal, among others.

The Anubhava Mantapa holds a significant place in history as a centre of enlightenment that propagated ideals of equality and humanity. It was a sacred space where people from all castes and religions gathered to share ideas and experiences. Esteemed figures like Akkamahadevi, Madara Chennaiah, Ambigara Chowdaiah, Siddarameshwara, and others contributed their profound insights and experiences, enriching the philosophical discourse of the time.

The unveiling of the painting is seen as a tribute to Basavanna’s legacy and the timeless teachings of the Anubhava Mantapa, which championed social justice and universal equality. The artwork is expected to inspire visitors to reflect on the values of inclusivity and humanity.