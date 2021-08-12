Apollo Hospital gives Independence Day discount on Covaxin

Bengaluru: Apollo hospitals across India will provide the Covaxin vaccine at a no-profit cost price from August 12th to August 21st.



Celebrating the 75th Independence Day, Apollo Hospital aims to take the drive for vaccination forward with a special freedom offer. Hospital has decided to provide the Covaxin vaccine at Rs 1250 as against Rs 1410 for each dose as per the price fixed by the government.

Making efforts to accelerate the vaccination drive, the hospital has decided to waive the service charges. Mr P K Davison, CEO – Karnataka Region, Apollo Hospitals Bangalore said, "Apollo Hospitals has always been at the forefront of building a healthier nation and at a time when we are fighting the COVID pandemic, we must do everything we can to ensure the success of the national vaccination drive. Complete vaccination will help in breaking the chain of transmission and in the development of herd immunity. Our primary aim is to encourage more people to come in for vaccination against COVID so that they can build protection against disease and we can progress further in returning to normalcy. It is to this end that we are not taking any Service Charge. We hope that this will encourage more people to take the vaccine."

The offer will be from 12th August to 21st August 2021. One shot of either of the two doses will be provided to any individual above 18 years at the discounted price at any Apollo vaccination centres from 8 am till 8 pm.