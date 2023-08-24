Arrest the serial thieves and protect the residents of Binnipet: AAP demands

Bengaluru: The miscreants who are committing serial thefts in the heart of the city in the heart of the city should be arrested immediately, strict measures should be taken to prevent theft from happening again, Aam Aadmi Party State Vice President Mohan Dasari has demanded.



An AAP team led by Mohan Dasari visited the place and listened to the problems of the people. Later, AAP filed a complaint at the JJ Police Station on behalf of the local residents.

There are at least 15 thefts per month. Motors, bikes, cycles are being picked up and taken away. This is an environment where women are afraid to stay at home during the day. Ganja addicts are on the rise. Mohan Dasari demanded that Minister Dinesh Gundurao, who is an MLA here, should pay attention immediately and take appropriate measures.





You have been elected from here as the people's representative for almost 25 years. You are ministers. You served as the state president of a national party. But so far you have not paid attention to the serial thefts that are going on in broad daylight within the scope of your constituency. CCTVs installed in public places are not working. The police inevitably have to resort to private CCTVs. Why are you so indifferent to the people of his constituency? Mohan Dasari lashed out at Dinesh Gundurao.



Address the matter to the Public Contact Centre:





Locals should be aware. Any theft should be reported to the police immediately. Don't sit back and be afraid. Our party leader Pushpa Keshav has a public contact center. Tell your problems there. Mohan Dasari assured the locals that we will stand by you.



At the same time, the locals urged for the installation of adequate CCTV and street lights and asked for protection from thieves.