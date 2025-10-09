Arya Omnitalk launched Motorola HALO smart sensors in India

Arya Omnitalk has launched Motorola HALO Smart Sensors in India, offering privacy-first monitoring with 16 non-intrusive sensors detecting environmental hazards, safety threats, and behavioral cues. Designed for schools, hospitals, hospitality, and industries, HALO ensures safety, regulatory compliance, and real-time monitoring without recording audio or video, backed by nationwide support and technical assistance. In an interview by The Hans India with Manoj Kottil, Chief Operating Officer at Arya Omnitalk he explained about demand ,scope and marketing in India.

Q1. Arya Omnitalk has announced the nationwide launch of Motorola HALO Smart Sensors. Could you explain what makes these sensors unique in the Indian market?

A: The HALO Smart Sensors are a breakthrough in privacy-first monitoring technology. Unlike conventional systems that rely on intrusive audio or video surveillance, HALO is non-intrusive. It monitors environments using 16 integrated sensors that detect environmental hazards, safety threats, and behavioural cues—without recording images or conversations. This makes them ideal for sensitive spaces like school washrooms, hostels, hospital wards, hotel rooms, and industrial facilities where privacy cannot be compromised.

Q2. Privacy concerns often arise with smart monitoring solutions. How does HALO address this issue?

A: Privacy is central to HALO’s design. The device never records audio or video, which is a significant differentiator from traditional surveillance. Instead, it relies on intelligent sensors that detect parameters such as air quality, motion, verbal aggression, or vaping without intruding on personal privacy. This approach creates safer environments while maintaining dignity and confidentiality, especially in educational and healthcare institutions.

Q3. Could you elaborate on the technical capabilities of the HALO Smart Sensors?

A: HALO is truly a multi-functional device. It integrates 16 sensors that can detect air quality parameters such as CO, CO₂, NO₂, TVOCs, humidity, and temperature. On the safety side, it identifies gunshots, vaping, THC presence, motion changes, and even verbal aggression or panic keywords. It supports both cloud and edge processing, operates on Power over Ethernet for ease of installation, and is accessible through a secure browser-based platform. The scalability and flexibility make it a future-ready solution.

Q4. How do these sensors align with India’s institutional and regulatory frameworks?

A: HALO Smart Sensors align perfectly with India’s evolving standards. For education, they support NAAC compliance on wellness, safety, and infrastructure, and also complement the NEP 2020 vision for digitally enabled, inclusive campuses. In industry, they enhance compliance with environmental monitoring and emergency preparedness mandates. Essentially, HALO is not just a safety device—it’s also a compliance enabler.

Q5. What are the key sectors or environments where you see HALO being adopted first in India?

A: We expect strong adoption across educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and hospitality. Schools and colleges want non-intrusive ways to ensure student safety, especially in sensitive areas like washrooms and dormitories. Hospitals can use them in wards to monitor air quality and detect emergencies. Industries can deploy HALO for occupational safety and hazard detection. Even public infrastructure projects can benefit from HALO’s real-time monitoring.

Q6. How does this launch fit into Arya Omnitalk’s broader vision and growth strategy?

A: Arya Omnitalk has always been at the forefront of communication and safety solutions. With HALO, we’re strengthening our commitment to smart, compliant, and privacy-first technologies. This launch supports India’s digital infrastructure goals while giving institutions and businesses intelligent tools for safety. It also expands our portfolio beyond radio communication, GPS fleet tracking, and toll management into cutting-edge IoT-based monitoring solutions.

Q7. Finally, how will Arya Omnitalk ensure nationwide availability and support for HALO sensors?

A: We have a strong nationwide presence through our existing operations across metro cities and beyond. As the prime distributor for HALO Smart Sensors in India, we’re ensuring availability across educational campuses, hospitals, manufacturing units, hospitality establishments, and public infrastructure projects. Our support network will provide installation, training, and ongoing technical assistance to ensure smooth deployment.