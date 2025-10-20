Ashoka fumes over govt’s restriction on RSS

Bengaluru: The Congress government supports those who hail Pakistan. It opposes those who say Bharat Mata Ki Jai, vented Opposition Leader R Ashoka.

Speaking to reporters, he said, if the Congress government is angry with the BJP, let them vent that anger on the BJP itself. But they should not take action against the RSS, which is working with national devotion. The government is providing support to those who say Jai to Pakistan, but not to those who say Bharat Mata Ki Jai. It has been proven that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised in Vidhana Soudha. At that time, the ministers had said that they never said such things. They had called those who carried out cooker bomb blasts as ‘brother’. Even after everything is proven, Congress leaders support them.

In Bengaluru’s markets, every Friday, they perform Namaz and block the roads. When the BJP government was in power, it never banned that. But if the RSS goes out for a path sanchalan (route march), they do not allow it. The RSS conducts path sanchalan only after obtaining permission. All BJP leaders’ children definitely go to the RSS. In that case, have the children of Congress leaders gone to any struggle? In which Dalit organization’s struggles have the leaders’ children participated? he questioned.

The actions taken against the RSS will backfire on the Congress in the future. Regarding permission for path sanchalan, the court has reprimanded the government. We have never imposed restrictions on any organisation’s programs. Similarly, the Congress should also behave. They should first understand what the RSS’s activities are, he said.

Every year, the BJP government provided Rs 7-8 thousand crore to BBMP. Even now, road repairs are being done with the same funds. Not a single project has been implemented in the current government. The government has come to a situation where it has to beg. The people of Bengaluru have to asphalt their own roads ahead. Librarians and watermen are committing suicide due to non-payment of salaries. Let CM Siddaramaiah release a white paper on how much debt the previous and current governments have incurred, and how much money is there now, he demanded.

The BJP government repaid the Rs 15,000 crore loan made by the previous Congress. Let CM Siddaramaiah answer this too. Rs 33 thousand crore has to be paid to contractors; even to give that much money, there is no money in the treasury, he said.

CM Siddaramaiah asks if Sudha Murthy is a Brihaspati (Jupiter, implying wise person). The High Court has said to provide information only if interested. Still, criticizing her amounts to contempt of court. The maximum revenue comes from Infosys itself. If they also go to Andhra, what will be the fate of the government? What kind of Brihaspati is CM Siddaramaiah? he questioned.