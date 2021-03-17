Assembly session: Congress MLAs refuse to pose questions to 6 ministers

Bengaluru: Congress legislators in Karnataka on Tuesday said they will not pose any questions to ministers who have obtained injunction against the telecast or publication of any defamatory material against them, labelling them as "immoral".

At least two Congress legislators- Hoovina Hadagali MLA PT Parameshwar Naik and Varuna MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah refused to pose questions to Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports, Planning, Program monitoring and Statistics Narayana Gowda, during Question Hour.

This took place even as Gowda was present in the House and was ready to reply to their questions. Gowda is among the six Ministers who got a temporary injunction from the court earlier this month against media organisations from telecasting or publishing any defamatory and unverified news items against them.

The other Ministers are: Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar, Agriculture Minister BC Patil, Cooperation Minister ST Somashekar, Health Minister K Sudhakar, and Urban Development Minister Bhyrathi Basavaraj.

They had approached the court for an injunction after one of their colleagues Ramesh Jarkiholi, resigned as a minister earlier this month amid allegations of sexual harassment after the emergence of a purported sex video allegedly involving him, which he has termed as "fake".