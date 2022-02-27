Astrology magazine predicted Ukraine-Russia war in Jan?

Bengaluru: The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which has the entire world worried as it is going to have far reaching ramifications on several countries, was predicted by an astrology magazine.

'Modern Astrology', a monthly English magazine, in its January edition, carried a story on the impending invasion of Ukraine by Russia. The magazine whose office is located at Vidyapeeta layout in Bengaluru, is owned and published by Gayatridevi

Vasudevan, daughter of well-known astrologist Dr B V Raman. The magazine's clip has gone viral on social media.

The story in its editorial reads: Russia's interaction with China sees a certain restraint but in the nature of a warning, Russia could get militarily engaged in the neighbouring States in early 2022 and early 2023. But solutions are in sight. Russia's intentions may not wholly be honourable in keeping the regional tensions alive. It will soon be obvious to the world that Putin's motive for such a state of affairs only be an unquenchable thirst for expansion as seen from his natal horoscope.

When media persons asked Gayatridevi about prediction of future, she said they prepare 'Kundali' during Ugadi every year. She said Russia is Mithuna rashi, Kuja is looking at 2nd house which clearly indicates military expenditure increase and military operation. Gayatridevi said she had studied astrology for more than 30 years from her father. Sshe, however, does not give any consultation to people.

This is not the first time the magazines prediction became true. When the chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat died in chopper crash on December 8 last year, the magazine predicted it in its 2021 January edition. After Rawat's death that copy also went viral on social media.