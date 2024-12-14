Atul suicide case: Wife absconds, cops arrest kin

Bengaluru: Police have arrested the mother-in-law and brother-in-law of late Atul Subhash, who committed suicide on December 9 over alleged demand by his wife’s family for Rs 3 crore as settlement.

The sensational case has triggered debate over harassment of married men and misuse of dowry provisions in the country. Atul Subhash ended his life on Monday leaving behind a 40-page death note and 90-minute video explaining how he was allegedly tortured by his wife.

The Karnataka Police arrested Nisha Singhania, Atul’s mother-in-law and brother-in-law Anurag Singhania on Thursday night. Atul’s wife Nikita Singhania is absconding and police have launched a hunt for her, sources stated on Friday.

The accused were arrested in the limits of Jaunpur police station limits in Uttar Pradesh. The accused are now being questioned at the Jaunpur police station and the Karnataka Police will bring them to Bengaluru on Friday after obtaining permission from the court.

Police sources stated that the accused after getting to know that Karnataka Police were arriving to take their custody, accused Nisha Singhania and Anurag Singhania tried to escape from their residence after locking their house. However, the police gathered information about the accused and arrested them from the vicinity.

Marathahalli police in Bengaluru have filed an FIR against deceased Atul’s wife’s family over abetment of suicide charge. Atul Subhash had sent mail to President Droupadi Murmu and the Supreme Court urging them to come to the rescue of harassed husbands and arrest the accused persons, his wife, mother-in-law and others in his case.

A part of the suicide note left behind by 34-year-old Atul Subhash, besides disclosing shocking details, revealed his wish to get ashes poured into a gutter outside the court if those who harassed him were not found guilty. Atul Subhash, who was working with an automobile company here, allegedly committed suicide as a demand of Rs 3 crore was made for a divorce settlement.