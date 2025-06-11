Bangalore Hospitals Organize PIA Marathon 2025 to Promote Employee Health Awareness

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Hospitals, Jayanagar and Kengeri, in association with the Peenya Industrial Association (PIA), proudly organized the PIA Marathon 2025. This health-focused event featured 3K, 5K, and 10K runs exclusively for members of the Peenya Industrial Association and employees from the manufacturing sector, under the inspiring theme "Peenya Runs Together – Entrepreneurs, Employees, and Energy."

The marathon witnessed an overwhelming participation of 1200+ runners, reflecting the growing commitment of the manufacturing community towards health and fitness. The initiative aimed to raise awareness among industrial employees about heart health, spine wellness, and the importance of work-life balance through active physical engagement.

The event was flagged off by Dr. Abhishek Mannem, Medical Director and Consultant Spine Surgeon at Bangalore Hospitals, and Shiva Kumar R, President of the Peenya Industrial Association.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Abhishek Mannem emphasized the critical need for maintaining a balanced lifestyle and spoke about the advanced 640 Slice CT scan, available at Bangalore Hospital, that plays a vital role in early detection and prevention of heart attacks. He also highlighted the significance of spine health, particularly for industrial workers.

Shiva Kumar R appreciated the joint effort of Bangalore Hospital and PIA in bringing health awareness to Peenya’s workforce. He remarked that the marathon was not just a health initiative but also a much-needed break from the routine, providing a joyful and rejuvenating experience for employees.

At the end of the run, every participant was honoured with medals and certificates as a token of appreciation for taking a positive step toward a healthier life.

The PIA Marathon 2025 was more than just a race—it was a celebration of fitness, unity, and proactive health management for Peenya's industrious community. It's Nothing But Industrial Spirit in motion.