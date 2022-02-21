Banks of Tunga would be developed like Kashi: Bommai

Harihar: 'Our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completely renovated the Kashi Vishwanatha temple. Earlier one had to search for the temple amid congested shops. Now all the Ghats have been cleaned. Temple has got a grand facelift and Ganga Arathi is being performed with great fervor. On the same lines we want Tungabhadra Arathi to be performed in South India', Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

A project is being implemented in this regard under the guidance of Sri Vachanananda Swamiji. The project includes development of walking path from Harihareshwara, cleaning the polluted river waters and prevention of river pollution in urban areas. The confluence of Lord Hari and Lord Hara would bring wonderful results, Bommai said.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for construction of 108 Yoga Mantaps as part of the Tungabhadra Arati project in Harihar, CM Bommai said, the banks of Tungabhadra River would be developed with top class tourist amenities.

Development is a continuous process. State government has launched several projects in this regard. Harihar is part of the Chennai-Mumbai Industrial Corridor. It would get full support of the government for development. PWD has taken up development of 40km of roads. "My government has released Rs.20cr from the National Highways Development Corporation. Approval has been given for development of 59km of rural roads. Police Public School and Karnataka Public School are coming up. Already Rs.40cr has been granted," Bommai said.

Of the five elements of nature(Panchabhoothas), conservation and cleanliness of water is most important. Civilizations have thrived on the banks of rivers over the last 5000 years. Every river has fostered its own culture. Civilization and culture have grown together. Some believe civilization itself is culture. But it is not. While the change is civilization, what we are denotes the culture. Civilization has thrived on the banks of Tungabhadra, this programme has been drawn up to foster the culture, Bommai said. Science and technology are two sides of the same coin. We should understand this. Like the principle of atomic science, energy is released during atomic fission. Thousands of times more energy is released during atomic fusion. Harihar is such a huge power centre as Lord Hari and Lord