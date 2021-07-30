Bannerghatta Biological Park celebrates Tiger Day

Bengaluru: Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) on Thursday celebrated World Tiger Day with the theme of "Tigers & Their Habitat" to raise awareness about the status of the keystone species, the tiger. As BBP houses Nineteen tigers and on the occasion of Tigers day Mrs. Archana M from Bengaluru adopted Tigress Hima.



According to the reports, sensory and play enrichment was provided for Tiger Krishna in the zoo. A bamboo play enrichment was hung from a tree and a chicken scent trail was used to promote exploratory behaviour and to enrich its surroundings. Along with this a cardboard box filled with green grass was presented for the animal to explore to initiate flehmen reaction in the animal. "Further, awareness creation was conducted about the status of tigers in the wild along with display of census methods used to estimate wild tiger population and the importance of conserving it's habitat for biodiversity preservation, which in-turn benefits humans" says the BBP official statement.

In addition, the role of zoos in tiger and biodiversity conservation was highlighted along with ways to minimise human impact on tiger and its habitat by not creating demand for illegal wildlife trade. On spot drawing competition was also conducted with the support of Lions Club of Bengaluru Aikya and 55 students and staff from SOS Children's Villages India took part in the silent march in the zoo premises to spread the conservation message.