BBMP apathy amid rains raises alarm
Bengaluru: With just a couple of days of pre-monsoon rain, Bengaluru is already facing chaos—not just from waterlogging but from a growing threat: falling trees. The recent death of an auto driver caused by a tree collapse has sparked public outrage and put the BBMP’s Forest Department under scrutiny.
Residents say the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has failed to act despite clear warnings. Dozens of trees, especially dry and weakened ones along roads like Cubbon Park Road and Malleshwaram, pose serious risks. Citizens argue these trees should have been cleared during the summer, as is standard practice before monsoon season, but no proactive measures appear to have been taken.
In just the past 48 hours, over 100 trees have fallen, damaging vehicles and endangering lives. Yet, the civic body’s only response has been a circular urging citizens to be cautious around trees—far from a solution, say critics.
Traditionally, BBMP’s forest department allocates a budget for pruning or removing hazardous trees before the rains arrive. However, year after year, this responsibility seems to be neglected, with action coming only after damage is done.
With more rain expected and the monsoon around the corner, the silence and inaction from BBMP officials is causing widespread concern. The public is now demanding urgent intervention before further casualties occur.