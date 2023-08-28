BBMP Chief Engineer's health condition critical, good treatment given by doctors: DCM

Bengaluru: "The health condition of BBMP chief engineer Shivakumar, who was injured in the fire disaster, is critical. The doctors are giving good treatment. I pray that he recovers soon," DCM DK Sivakumar said.



He spoke to the media representatives on Monday after visiting the Apollo Hospital in Seshadripuram and inquiring about the health of the Chief Engineer.

DCM Shivakumar said, “When I visited Chief Engineer Shivakumar earlier to inquire about his health, it was seen that his health was improving. He has been admitted to this prestigious hospital for better treatment. I was also treated in this hospital 2-3 times. The doctors here are trying to improve their health by providing all kinds of treatment. Another staff member, Jyoti, is recovering and has burn injuries.

When asked how far the investigation into the fire disaster has come, he said, 'I will not interfere in this investigation. Let the investigation reports come. The police and BBMP officials are investigating, let it be completed and then I will speak," he said.