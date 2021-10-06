BBMP chief Gaurav Gupta orders setting up of control rooms to deal with rain havoc  

Bengaluru: After heavy rains lashed Bengaluru in last two days, leaving one person dead, about 40 houses flooded, 25 trees uprooted, and 13 cars damaged, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta instructs the civic officials to take precautionary measures during the rainy season.

Speaking to officials, On the damages that occurred due to heavy downpour on Sunday in Bengaluru, Gaurav Gupta called for swift action from officials in the event of rain forecast and prevent loss of life and property.

All the BBMP control rooms must work actively during the rainy season. Complaints from citizens must be resolved immediately and additional teams must be deployed to clear the uprooted trees.

He said barriers should be constructed to prevent overflowing of storm water drains (SWD) resulting in waterlogging residential areas.

Around 39 localities in the city, including MTS Layout in Kengeri, Muddenapalya, Nayandahalli Metro area, Pattegarapalya, Muneshwara Nagar, RR Nagar, HBR Layout, Domlur, Hebbal, Sarakki, Malleswaram, Kamalapura, Kamakshipalya, and Nagarbhavi, in south, west, and RR Nagar zones saw rain havoc.

According to IMD, widespread to moderate to heavy rain was reported across Bengaluru. As per the data, Nagarabhavi registered 113 mm, Rajajinagar 107 mm, Nandini layout 85.5 mm, Lakkasandra 68 mm, Marathahalli 63 mm, City IMD 62 mm and Koramangala 54 mm rainfall.