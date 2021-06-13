BBMP chief tells officials to complete Shivananda Circle flyover quickly

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta inspected the Shivananda Circle steel flyover work taken up by BBMP's Project division, on Saturday.

Speaking after the inspection, he said, "Pending issues at the construction site are resolved and action is being taken to complete the pending work immediately."

According to the BBMP reports, the 493-meter long flyover being constructed at Shivananda Circle is supported by 16 pillars, of which 15 are ready. The 450 mm water pipeline located in front of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce from the Water Board has been shifted.

Gaurav Gupta suggested that the work be completed quickly without traffic congestion, and that the service road under the flyover area where the construction work is completed must be opened to the public. "The authorities were instructed to complete the project within a specific and quick time frame," he added.

The Shivananda flyover faced delays as well as protests by the residents of Bengaluru, who say that it may not really change the city's traffic problem and that the flyover is being built at an environmental cost.