BBMP Contractors Frustrated About Non-Payment of Dues

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Contractors Association has leveled grave allegations of corruption against Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister, D K Shivakumar. Accusations have surfaced, claiming that Shivakumar demanded a commission ranging from 10 to 15 per cent for the clearance of contractors' pending bills.

In a significant move on Tuesday evening, the contractors collectively submitted a formal letter to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, urging his intervention to expedite the processing of their outstanding payments.

"The Association has received complaints from many contractors expressing concerns over the BBMP's illicit and arbitrary stance, which has led to the withholding of payments. Furthermore, it has been brought to our attention by certain contractors that an exorbitant commission ranging from 10 to 15% is being requisitioned on behalf of the Honourable Minister for Bengaluru Development, in exchange for the release of duly certified and approved payment bills," the letter elucidated.

The contractors have underscored that despite the BBMP having sufficient funds at its disposal, the processing of their legitimate bills has been inexplicably delayed, creating undue financial strain on them.

The association has disclosed that an astonishing sum of Rs 3,000 crore remains unpaid, a backlog spanning a disconcerting 30-month period. This backlog has inevitably plunged many contractors into substantial financial debt.

Expressing their extreme frustration, the contractors have taken a drastic step in the letter, intimating their willingness to take their own lives if their pending dues are not promptly addressed. The letter additionally petitions for the option of euthanasia, highlighting their inability to endure the mounting pressures caused by their financial predicaments.

In their pursuit of redress, the contractors had earlier met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging his intervention to expedite the settlement of their unpaid invoices.

Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar responded on Tuesday by asserting that the government is grappling with a staggering backlog of Rs 25,000 crore in pending bills. He underscored the financial constraints faced by the government, indicating a lack of available funds to settle all outstanding dues in a single instance.

In a parallel development, the BJP has seized on the allegations to castigate the government and raise concerns of corruption.

In the aftermath of implicating Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar in corruption allegations, representatives from the BBMP Contractors' Association have convened with former Chief Minister and BJP stalwart, B S Yediyurappa at his Bengaluru residence. This meeting signifies their concerted endeavour to exert pressure on the government to expedite the resolution of their lingering financial matters.

During their interaction with Yediyurappa, the BBMP contractors communicated their grievances regarding the pending payments and implored his assistance in facilitating the release of their rightful dues.

President of the BBMP Contractors Association, Manjunath, asserted, "Despite our meetings with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, our just demands remain unfulfilled. We are reaching out to leaders across the spectrum for support. The undue delay in clearing our bills by the BBMP Commissioner remains unexplained. Our focus is on obtaining equitable resolution, devoid of any personal motives. We are standing united, driven solely by the interests of contractors."

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy echoed these sentiments, questioning the intentions of the Congress government for targeting contractors. Kumaraswamy alluded to the fact that allegations of a 40 per cent commission against the BJP were instrumental in catapulting the current government into power.

In a separate but related remark, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao offered a critical commentary on this issue that the Congress government is facing. KTR took to social media platform, X and shared a coverage of this issue stating, "Scamgress and its true colors”.