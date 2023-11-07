BBMP to fix penalty if empty sites are not maintained properly

Bengaluru: The number of people migrating and buying sites in the Bengaluru city is increasing day by day. But after purchasing the site, they are leaving it as it is without maintaining it properly. Thus, the plot has turned out to be a place for bushy plants and shelter to many snakes and animals. Also people living next to each other are facing problems.

Apart from this, when a leopard came to the HSR layout earlier, the forest officials were frustrated before it was caught. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to give a shock to the owners of the sites so that such incidents should not happen again. The leopard was found in an empty plot of the HSR layout. But the forest officials had to fight to catch the leopard because of the weeds, and bushy plants growing in the vacant land. Recently, there have been complaints about the official activities going on in many vacant plots in the buffer zones. Therefore, BBMP has proposed to put a brake on these and impose fines if the bushy plants are allowed to grow in the vacant land. Henceforth BBMP will impose penalty if any vacant sites are left unmaintained.

Further, in 2019, BBMP was managing the sites of the owners who left the vacant site unmaintained. BBMP used to charge fine for this. But there was opposition about this and there were discussions about whether it was in the KMC Act or not. Now this order is being re-issued and the garbage on the site will be removed by BBMP and levied. A notice is also being issued in this regard.