BBMP to spend 40 crore for planting trees

Bengaluru: In rent times many trees in Bengaluru have faced axe for road widening or other development which makes Bengaluru is no longer called as Garden City of India. But now the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has decided to go green for the major highway roads in the city and plans to plant many trees as equal to the vehicle flow at national highways which will greatly benefit the environment.

As traffic congestion has increased, concrete structures like white topping roads, Tender Sure road, lower bridge, and underpasses have destroyed the entire highway. BBMP officials said the Corporation has reserved 40 crore funds and set a target of greening 58 major existing national highways and junctions during this financial year by planting fruit-bearing trees and shrubs.

"For civic agencies, chopping trees is the easiest way because many agencies have taken up translocation of trees. But we are doing our best as planting and converting 58 major highways within the BBMP limits into green corridors. This is needed because that will reflect on the tourists and investment. Many roads have been upgraded by various development works, identifying 58 such highways roads, junctions and pedestrian paths to increase the total beauty of the entire region" says Manjunath Prasad, BBMP commissioner.

According to the reports BBMP's horticulture department has already begun the process of growing plants in many major roads like Bellary Road, CV Raman Road during the lockdown, when the roads were empty and traffic free.

"There will be separate allocation of space for growing saplings on the sides and dividers of roads. The Corporation has set up a special design for planting that fit the design of the road traffic congestion, separators and subways for each highway. We have started the work of planting where the road construction of dividers and junctions have already been completed. In the coming days, remaining highways which are under construction will be followed" says BBMP senior official.