BBMPs exceeds Covid vaccination target 

Bengaluru: At the Covid-19 Vaccination Mela, BBMP successfully managed to vaccinate 1,64,787 people in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The civic body had set a target of 1.5 lakh vaccinations within its limits.

Major vaccination drive was conducted in 8 zones and held in urban primary health centres, ward offices, government hospitals, school/college premises, wedding halls, construction sites and other places.

Through the drive, eligible beneficiaries above the age of 18 were vaccinated. Staff from BESCOM, mall security staff, construction workers, people at orphanages, telecom company employees, street hawkers, apartment complexes, garment factory workers were some of the groups that benefited from this drive.

BBMP carried out this mega drive using 788 session sites out of which 264 were government sites, 203 were mobile sites, and 321 were private sites.

As many as 71,564 people received the first dose and 93,223 people got their second dose.