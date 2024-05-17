  • Menu
Man, who set afire French synagogue, neutralised

A knife-wielding man, who set France's synagogue on fire on Friday, has been neutralised, Interior Minister Gerald Dermanin said.

Paris: A knife-wielding man, who set France's synagogue on fire on Friday, has been neutralised, Interior Minister Gerald Dermanin said.

In a post on X, French Interior Minister Gerald Dermanin said, "In Rouen, national police officers neutralised early this morning an armed individual who set fire to the city's synagogue. I congratulate them for their responsiveness and courage."

According to the report, the incident happened at around 6:40 a.m. (0440 GMT) when the knife-wielding man attacked a police officer who was responding to reports of smoke emanating from the city's synagogue, BFM TV reported, citing police sources.

The attacker finally died after being fatally wounded by the police officer.

X