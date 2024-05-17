Live
- Gift of Kilo silver wheel to Santoshimatha Goddess
- IPL 2024 RCB vs CSK: Rain likely to play spoilsport; teams’ win margin explained
- District SP Gaikwad sentenced six to two years in jail and fined Rs 2,000 each in Bhoomi Panchayat case
- We will take severe punishment for those who cheat girls by trusting them - Additional SP Rameshwar
- Drinking Methi Seeds Water on an Empty Stomach: A Natural Way to Manage Blood Sugar and Aid Weight Loss
- World Metrology Day 2024: Date, History, and Significance
- Mohini Ekadashi 2024: Date, Rituals, Significance, Shubh Muhurat, and Parana Timings
- Sreeleela redefines sensuality
- Buddha Purnima 2024: Transformative Teachings of Gautam Buddha
- Mumbai billboard crash accused Bhavesh Bhinde sent to police custody till May 26
Just In
No power cuts anywhere.. Electricity AD Adiseshu
Nagarkurnool electricity department AD Adiseshu said that there is no power cut anywhere in Nagar Kurnool division.
Nagarkurnool: Nagarkurnool electricity department AD Adiseshu said that there is no power cut anywhere in Nagar Kurnool division. He said that power disruptions are only caused by wind and rain and when power poles are damaged or downed. He said that his staff will immediately resolve any electrical inconvenience to the people.
They said that their staff will continue to work 24 hours a day. He said that people should not touch current poles when it rains. It was clarified that vehicles should not be parked under the 11kv 33kv power line.
Especially the farmers are told not to go to the boreholes when it is raining. He said that if there is any electricity problem in the houses, they should inform the electricity authorities without making any efforts on their own. He said that if any problem arises in the matter of electricity, call the district control room number 9441400014.