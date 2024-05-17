No power cuts anywhere.. Electricity AD Adiseshu

Nagarkurnool: Nagarkurnool electricity department AD Adiseshu said that there is no power cut anywhere in Nagar Kurnool division. He said that power disruptions are only caused by wind and rain and when power poles are damaged or downed. He said that his staff will immediately resolve any electrical inconvenience to the people.

They said that their staff will continue to work 24 hours a day. He said that people should not touch current poles when it rains. It was clarified that vehicles should not be parked under the 11kv 33kv power line.

Especially the farmers are told not to go to the boreholes when it is raining. He said that if there is any electricity problem in the houses, they should inform the electricity authorities without making any efforts on their own. He said that if any problem arises in the matter of electricity, call the district control room number 9441400014.