Bees are supreme species, not humans: Apiculturist
Moodbidri: In a compelling reminder of the vital role bees play in sustaining the planet, noted apiculturist and trainer Roshan Lawrence Fernandes described the bee species as “the most superior on Earth,” citing their critical role in pollination and ecological balance.
Fernandes was addressing postgraduate students from the Zoology Department of Alva’s College (Autonomous), Moodbidri, during a hands-on training session at his apiary unit, Roshu’s Honey Farm, located near Sampige in Karnataka. The visit was organised as part of World Bee Day celebrations and a certificate course on apiculture offered by the college.
“Even without humans, the Earth will survive. But without bees, it won’t,” said Fernandes, pointing out that nearly 80 per cent of all natural pollination is carried out by bees. “This makes them an irreplaceable species, essential for agriculture, biodiversity and life itself.”
During the session, Fernandes provided in-depth demonstrations on various aspects of beekeeping. He explained the structure and functioning of a beekeeping unit, the physiological and behavioural differences between male and female bees, their life cycles, and essential equipment like hive boxes and entrance reducers.
Students also witnessed the honey extraction process using a hand-operated centrifuge, gaining insights into sustainable harvesting methods. Fernandes offered guidance on how to procure bee colonies and hives for beginners interested in the field.