Belagavi session: 5,000 personnel deployed for security

Bengaluru: The winter session in Belagavi at Suvarna Soudha is starting from Monday and 5,000 police personnel have been deployed for tight security.

As Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arrived in Belagavi to participate in the session, Mayor Shobha Somannache, In-charge Minister Satish Jarakiholi, Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, MLA Asif Seth and many others welcomed him.

5000 police personnel of Belagavi have been deployed for security as there are many protests in Belagavi district. A security team has been deployed under the leadership of City Police Commissioner SN Siddaramaiah.

A total of 9 IPS grade, 12 Additional SP, 37 DYSP, 92 PI, 219 PSI, 366 ASI, 3,000 Police Constables, 200 Home Guards, 35 KSRP contingents have been deployed for security. A German tent has been constructed near the Suvarna Soudha for the accommodation of 2,000 police personnel, cot, bed, pillow, charging point and hot water systems have also been provided.

Still, in response to the winter session, despite the denial of permission, the Belgaum city police, who had planned to hold a Mahamelava, gave a shock. Prohibition order has been enforced in the Lele Maidan, which was scheduled to hold the Mahamelava.

Against this backdrop, MES has decided to hold a Mahamelava at Shinnolli village in Maharashtra, which is 18 km away from Belgaum city. It is said that there is a possibility that Shiv Sena and NCP leaders of Maharashtra will participate in the Mahamelava.