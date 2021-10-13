Bengaluru airport flooded, travellers take tractor ride to terminal

Bengaluru: Incessant rains flooded Bengaluru's Kempe Gowda International Airport (KIAL), causing inconvenience to international travellers, who were ferried by tractors to terminal.

The airport premises turned into a 'town bus stand', as local people who ferried international travellers to the terminal were found to be announcing the destination 'airport terminal' on top of their voices.

As knee-deep water stood at the terminal concourse of the airport due to heavy rains, passengers had a tough time as taxis were stranded for hours and a few of them could not even start.

Hundreds of cabs on the premises of the KIAL developed technical snags after being partially submerged in the rainwater. The videos of international travellers boarding the tractors with their luggage for travelling to the airport terminal where cabs could not reach due to the increase in water levels, have gone viral on social media platforms.

However, the situation was brought under control by the authorities, including the police department, by midnight.

C.K. Baba, DCP (North East Division) explained that "the police department, along with airport authorities at KIAL, helped clear waterlogging and also facilitated the traffic near toll gates till late in the night as traffic was delayed for two to three hours".

Pumping machines were pressed to flush out water, and all the senior officers were present at the airport premises to manage and monitor the situation, he added.