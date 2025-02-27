Bengaluru Airport Opens New Rs 120 Cr Domestic Cargo Terminal

The Bengaluru airport has launched a new domestic cargo terminal, constructed for Rs 120 crore, designed to handle up to 360,000 metric tonnes of cargo annually at peak capacity. Developed in partnership with Menzies Aviation, headquartered in Edinburgh, this facility aims to enhance logistics operations.

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), responsible for the airport’s management, indicated that the terminal’s capacity could be expanded further to 400,000 metric tonnes as demand increases.

The newly inaugurated cargo facility spans approximately 245,000 square feet and employs around 8,600 personnel.

“This terminal will significantly improve Bengaluru’s domestic cargo movement, which services more than 100 destinations, including 75 within India and 30 international locations. At present, 12 freighters operate from the airport, and our cargo capacity has been tripling every decade. Additionally, 28 destinations are accessible within a 75-minute flight, further strengthening Bengaluru’s role as a logistics hub,” said Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Operating Officer, BIAL.

Bengaluru airport accounts for approximately 13 per cent of India’s total air cargo volume and handles 40 per cent of South India’s cargo.

The facility integrates advanced technology and digital innovations, including real-time tracking systems, data analytics, and barcode-enabled communications. Specialized storage sections are incorporated for sensitive cargo, such as valuables, perishable goods, hazardous materials, live animals, and radioactive substances, ensuring efficient and secure handling.

A dedicated entry point, Maitri Dwar, has been introduced to streamline cargo movement, facilitating faster trade operations. The airport handled 40.7 million passengers and 496,227 metric tonnes of cargo in 2024. Forecasts for 2025 estimate cargo volumes surpassing 500,000 metric tonnes.

“With India’s air cargo sector projected to reach 5.8 million tonnes by 2029, this terminal is positioned to meet both current and future logistics requirements as the industry expands,” said Charles Wyley, EVP for Middle East, Africa & Asia at Menzies Aviation.