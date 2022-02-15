Bengaluru-based DSATM gets top NAAC ranking

Bengaluru: Dayananda Sagar Academy of Technology and Management (DSATM), which celebrated its first decade, is showered with great achievements – considered to be rare in the professional education sector. Topping the over half a dozen unique accomplishments is the recent ranking by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The NAAC ranking is considered significant. DSATM has been accorded the A+ which is the second highest grade and is the only institution in the State to reach this honour and among very few nationally.

DSATM on Kanakapura Road is among 219 engineering colleges affiliated to Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) and is part of the reputed Dayananda Sagar Institutions. Higher education institutions in India are graded as A/B/C/D based on parameters set by NAAC. These grades correspond to performance levels of very good, good, satisfactory, and unsatisfactory. For each parameter, an overall score is calculated based on the weight age that provides GPA. as there are 7 parameters, their 7 GPAs are incorporated to calculate the final outcome of NAAC assessment, that is CGPA.

Speaking on this unique achievement Rohan Prem Sagar - Board of Governors, Dayananda Sagar Institutions said, "DSATM which is ranked under A+ is grouped under 3.26-3.50 band; which is the second best in the ranking levels. For students, employers and the community, academic partners, government agencies and other R&D centers a high NAAC ranking indicates the soundness of its governance, academic delivery, among several other critical parameters. DSATM is now ready to

enlarge its operations across its functions to give better outcomes to students and faculty. DSATM has done exceedingly well looking at its overall achievements as per various rankings/grades announced by national agencies/government/ industry bodies." At this rate I am confident that DSATM would soon occupy the top ranks in the State and the country, he added.

National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) is an autonomous body that accredits higher education institutions after assessing their performance based on framed parameters. The council was established by the University Grants

Commission (UGC) in 1994. NAAC accreditation is mandatory for higher education institutions in India to function. Specifically, state universities do not receive grants and financial assistance from UGC in case they are not NAAC accredited. NAAC accreditation parameters based on which institutes are assessed, that is Teaching-Learning and Evaluation, Curricular Aspect, Infrastructure and Learning Resources, Governance, Leadership and Management, Research, Innovation and Extension, Student Support and Progression, Institutional Values and Best Practice and other important parameters.

DSATM's other accomplishments include AICTE-CII Survey Platinum Award (2020), Band - Excellent Atal Ranking of Institution Innovation Achievement (ARIIA) Ranking (2021), Clean and Smart Campus Award, MHRD, New Delhi (2020), Institution Innovation Council (IIC- MHRD) 4 stars (3.0 Version) Awarded (2021) from 2019 and onwards year on year, Academics: in top 5 under VTU as a pass percentage; Overall >85%, Approved by AICTE, New Delhi and Affiliated by Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belgaum, 6 B.E Branches Accredited by NBA, New Delhi.