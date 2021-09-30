Bengaluru: BBMP fixes potholes after public anger

Bengaluru: In a relief from bumpy ride to people in Bengaluru city, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Tuesday filled potholes with 400 truck-loads of asphalt on several roads. This comes in the wake of widespread anger among citizens in the city over BBMP's inaction to repair to damaged roads.



The civic body has even admitted the fact that the roads in the city are indeed in bad condition and promised to finish the repair work at the earliest.

The BBMP in a press release stated, "From the hot mix place in the BBMP limits from June to September 27 around 490 load (14,379.07 metric ton) tar has been used and a total of 157,913.35 square metre potholes have been closed."

Not just that, in the BBMP's arterial, sub-arterial and ward roads together 101 load (2,476.64 metric ton) wet mix (gravel with cement) has been utilised. Also, a 10,010.36 square meter road potholes have been closed, stated BBMP.

The BBMP has also told the contractors who executed asphalting works in various zones of the municipal corporation, to fill the potholes.

The civic body has requested citizens and public utility organisations not to dig the roads unless absolutely necessary, considering rains.

The BBMP stated that the organisations such as BESCOM, KPTCL, BWSSB and OFC are digging the roads for their work. They all have been instructed to take up the work only if necessary and deemed fit considering the rainy season. If absolutely necessary, they should inform the BBMP before digging roads.